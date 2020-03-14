Carrie Jan Swanson, 45, passed away at her home on March 9, 2020. She was a devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was a very special person who loved God, animals and nature. She was the hardest working person that we know. She was a loving a compassionate person who had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Most of all she loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than for them to be happy and have a wonderful life. When you think of Carrie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Carrie's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be at 2:00pm Monday, March 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hartwell -Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two daughters, Brittany Swanson and Ashley Williams; father-Ladell Swanson; 3 sisters-Teresa Swanson, Angela Harlow and Rebecca Swanson; brother-Casey Swanson; 2 grandsons-Dylan and Hunter Swanson. Preceded in death by-fiance-Derryl Williams; mother-Jeanette Swanson. Pallbearers-Barry Williams, Osvaldo Mejia, Reed Harlow, Vincent Conlee, Bobby Walls and Darryl Walls. visitation: 12pm until service time Monday, March 16, 2020 I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature's beauty and astonishing beauty and astonishing light, and now I feel like I can breathe!
