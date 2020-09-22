Kathleen Swanson Moore, 89, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ. She and Lloyd started Moore's Feed in 1962. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, working in her flowers, doing crossword puzzles, and playing Rook. Kathleen is survived by her son, John Moore, Jr.(Lajoy); her daughter, Sherria Waldrop(Mark); grandchildren, Glenn Moore(Genny), Chad Moore(Kristi), Jeremy Moore(Martina), Liz Russell(Ben), Natalie Wilson(Scotty), Kayla Russell(Wesley), Bill Waldrop(Suzanne), Christa Moore(Paul), Shanna Franklin(Glynn); great grandchildren, Ryne, Payton, Ashton, Whit, Colton, Olivia Claire, Emi, Scout, Jared, Ally, Layla, Christina, Jayce, Mollie, Ava, Lexi, John Scott, Rylie, Cheyenne, Ethan, and Waylon; great great grandson, Jackson; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Moore; and her siblings, Nona Mullen(Bernie), Dorothy Cox, Rayburn, Jimmy, Larry, Linda, Glenda Moore(Kelly), and Marilyn Holladay. She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Lloyd Moore; her son, Johnny G. Moore; granddaughter, Rayna Moore; parents, Early and Ludie Swanson; brothers, Marlin, Curtis, L.V., Earnest, and Richard; sisters, Estmer Coleman, Vera McKnight, Frances Williams, Faye James, Leuvenia Purdon, and Norma Lauer. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jay Street officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Bill Waldrop, Glenn, Chad, and Jeremy Moore, Scotty Wilson, Ben Russell, Wesley Russell, Paul Moore, and Glynn Franklin.
