Leuvenia Swanson Purdon, 86, died the morning of June 1, 2020, in Pontotoc, MS. She was a homemaker, babysitter and former Riviera Shirt Factory employee. She was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ. A graveside service for the immediate family will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Robbs Cemetery, Robbs, MS. Bro. Jay Street will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors include 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Purdon Williams, Anne Purdon Turan, John Steven Purdon and Elinor Claire Purdon; 3 great-grandchildren, Sibyl Elizabeth Turan, David Tedford Williams and Leonard Wyatt Turan, II; 9 siblings, Nona Mullen of Hot Springs, AR, Larry Swanson of Bruce, MS, Kathleen Moore, Dorothy Cox, Linda Hayles, Glenda Moore, Marilyn Holladay, Jimmy Swanson and Rayburn Swanson all of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband James Wilbur Purdon, her daughter Lisa Purdon Ball, her parents W.E. and Ludie Dodson Swanson all of Pontotoc, her son James Stephen Purdon, M.D. of Oxford and 10 siblings Estmer Coleman, Vera McKnight, Frances Williams, Faye James, Norma Lauer, Marlin Swanson, Curtis Swanson, L.V. Swanson, Earnest Swanson and Richard Swanson. Memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Church of Christ or St. Jude's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
