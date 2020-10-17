RANDOLPH -- Rebecca Jane Swanson, 54, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at her home in Houlka. Services will be on 2PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hartwell Tutor Cemetery.

