Jerry Clinton Swatley (71) passed away Friday, October 25,2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 20,1947 in New Albany to Loyd and Mary Rodgers Swatley. He was a minister and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Jumpertown and a veteran of the United States Army. Services will be 2;00 Sunday at the First Apostolic Church in Jumpertown with Minister Charles Durham and Minister Carey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Church Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 51 years; Barbara Swatley of Ripley, his daughter; Christy Swatley of Memphis, his son; Andrew Clinton Swatley of Memphis, his brothers; Danny Glenn Swatley of Memphis and Terry Kendrick Swatley (Caron) of Collierville, his sister; Teresa Lynn Glaser of Memphis, his mother; Mary Elizabeth Swatley of Memphis, his father-in-law; Lester Leon Rushton of Jackson,TN. He was preceded in death by his father; Loyd Clinton Swatley, his brothers; Tommy Loyd and Ricky Joe Swatley, his sister; Brenda Dale Kennedy. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
