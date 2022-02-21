Elizabeth Patty (Beth) Swearengen died on February 19, 2022, at her home after a recent battle with cancer. A memorial funeral service will be held at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Ms., on Friday, February 25, at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Dr. James Robert Futral, will officiate. Beth was born on November 10, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Navy Lt. Commander Robert Powell Patty and Dorothy Bonita Herrington Patty. Growing up in Starkville, Ms. Beth enjoyed a childhood she described as wonderful. Beth was well liked by her classmates and teachers. At Starkville High School, she was selected as cheerleader, cutest girl and Homecoming Queen. A graduate of Mississippi State University, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, was ROTC Angel Flight Commander and she was selected as Reveille Favorite. Her daddy advised Beth to become a teacher - and what a good choice it was. During her career she enjoyed teaching at East Flora, McCleur, Manhattan, Rosa Scott, Jackson Academy, Madison Avenue and Madison Upper Elementary Schools. Beth also tutored children and taught Computer Tots in Madison, at Park Place Academy and in the Jackson Public schools. Countless students and their parents were touched by her. She referred to her students as her children, and added lots of enthusiasm in her classroom, always encouraging them to excel. Beth's passion and love was for her children, her grandchildren and anything that involved them. She taught them to play by the rules, do what was right, and to always be obedient. She enjoyed cheering for them in all seasons of their many sports activities, and having family meals and visits together. The time spent with her family was her greatest treasure. A very independent spirit, Beth insisted on doing everything for herself. She was skilled in sewing, talented in decorating and diligent in gardening. She was blessed with a cadre of good friends, co-workers and neighbors who will greatly miss her love and concern for them. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Camryn Elizabeth Taylor; and her brother-in-law, Theodore George Vallas. Beth is survived by her son, Robert Powell Swearengen of Homewood, AL, and her daughter, Lindsey Swearengen Taylor of Madison, MS; her grandchildren, David Benton Taylor and Sara Powell Taylor of Madison. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Patty Vallas of Fuquay Varina, NC; her three nieces, Paula (Angelo) Anastopoulo of Charleston, SC, Cara (John) Adcock of Fuquay Varina, NC, Stephanie Vallas Prettyman of Albuquerque, NM, and their children. Beth deeply cared for and prayed for those around her. She "rejoiced in hope, was patient in affliction and persistent in prayer." (Romans 12:12) "Now these three remain: faith, hope and love - but the greatest of these is love." (I Cor. 13:13). Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
