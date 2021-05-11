Ricky Sweat passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home. He retired from Kroger after 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, being a jokester, Ole Miss football, and taking care of his dog "Scooby". He was a member of the Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in Furrs Cemetery. He is survived by three daughters, Christa McCord (DJ), Lindsey Thompson (Austin) and Lacy Dillard (Jordan); grandchildren, Avery, Benjamin, Sawyer, Elle, Willa and Ridgeland; his beloved dog, Scooby and a host of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Simmons Sweat; his brothers, Joe Sweat and Billy Sweat and an infant sister. Visitation will be Wednesday at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 p. m. until 7:00 p. m. Pallbearers will be Brenson Harrison, Scott Knight, Ken Norwood, DJ McCord, Austin Thompson and Jordan Dillard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.