Lester Sweatma, 90, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a small engine repairman and he enjoyed gardening, mowing yards and he loved his truck. He was a Pentecostal. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by one daughter, Mary LaBelle of Somerset, KY; grandchildren, Michael LaBelle (Suzanne), Angie Nightingale, Krickett Carpenter (Thomas), Chris Gilmore, (Dena), Kim Buchanan(James), Kayle Moore, Joe Johnson (Charlotte); several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special nephew, Wallace Rogers; sisters, Gatha Kay Edwards of Michie, TN, Nellie Ruth McCoy of Bethel Springs, TN, Janice Violet Davis of Savannah, TN, Margaret Newman (Dale) of Mountain City, TN, Alice Blackwell (Larry) of Parson, TN and Barbara Sue Sweatman of MS; brothers, Elmer Ray Sweatman (Wanda) of Decaturville, TN and Frankie Sweatman (Betty) of Sardis, TN;host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Sweatman; parents, Clarence Lee and Lydia Mae Lawson Sweatman; daughters, Robbie Moore and Barbara Guin; grandson, Greg Johnson; brothers, Henry Sweatman and Arthur Sweatman; sisters, Merline Rapheal McCain, Natha Fay Parmley and Mary Frances Harrison. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a. m. until service time @ 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
