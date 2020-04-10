A long, rich life of service, faith and love came to an end Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020. Louise Henry Sweatman, 95, a lifelong resident of Ripley and Tippah County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. A Graveside Service remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Sweatman will be at 2 PM Saturday, April 11 in Tippah Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born March 23, 1925 in Ripley, Mrs. Sweatman was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Vessie Martin Henry. She attended Ripley School and was employed with various businesses in Tippah County throughout her life. An active and founding member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Sweatman enjoyed the friendship and fellowship of many friends and family. Known for her love of flowers and gardening, she will also be remembered as an excellent cook and for her sewing skills that included quilting and embroidery. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories." Mrs. Sweatman leaves behind a daughter, Carolyn Adair Nabors (Nicky) of Ripley, two sisters, Bernice Suitor and Helen Drewery, three brothers, Robert, Tommy and Larry Henry, two granddaughters, Lisa Adair Terry (Quince) and Melanie Adair Kincaid (Roger), both of Ripley, six great grandchildren, Brittney Henry (Cliff), James Ambrose, Chloe and Jayce Terry, Dalton and Carlie Kincaid, five great great grandchildren, Baylie, Kailyn, Elijah and Maklynie Whitted and James "Bo" Ambrose IV and two honorary grandsons, Brian and Brett Benson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Sweatman, one sister, Juanita Wooley and three brothers, James, Herman and Jerry Henry. The family expresses their gratitude to Kindred Home Health & Hospice, Alice Hines and Vivian Gray for their love, care and concern and a special thank you to Teresa Huddleston for her valued friendship shown to our mother and grandmother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sweatman family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
