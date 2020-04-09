TIPPAH COUNTY -- Louise Henry Sweatman, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 11 at 2 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.