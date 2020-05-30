Martha Gaillard Sweatman, 88, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. She was born on March 3, 1932, to Dan and Flossie Hall Gaillard in Ripley, MS. Martha worked for many years as Deputy Clerk at the Tax Assessor Office and also work for North Tippah School District as a Teacher Assistance. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Martha is survived by one son: Dan Wilbanks (Caroline) of Iuka, MS; one sister: Mary Keenum of Olive Branch, MS; a daughter-in-law: Shannon Bryant of Walnut, MS; six grandchildren: Johna Kay Bryant, of Shelby, NC, Eli Bryant of Walnut, MS, Bart Wilbanks (Amanda) of Collierville, TN, Bridgett Johnson (Brad) of Booneville, MS, Bryan Wilbanks (Adrain) of Tishomingo, MS, Brad Wilbanks (Tiffany) of Booneville, MS. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; a son: Timmy Bryant; her first husband: Lamar Bryant, her second husband: Clifford Sweatman; six brothers: Bud Gaillard, Euclid Gaillard, Wallace Gaillard, Charles Gaillard, John Gaillard, William Gaillard; one sister: Ruth Smith, and one brother-in-law: Charles Keenum. A private family graveside service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wier's Chapel Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, for the Sweatman family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
