BOONEVILLE -- Geraldine Sweeney, 89, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.