Geraldine Cooper Sweeney, 89, of Pisgah passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born January 9, 1930 to Elmer Cooper and Ruby Smith Cooper in Rienzi. She was a member of Pisgah Methodist Church for 72 years. She attended school at Booneville and completed high school at Pisgah High School later she obtained her Associates degree in Early Childhood Education from Northeast Mississippi Community College on May 13, 1994 and she taught head start for 35 years. On April 9, 1947 she married Malcom Sweeney and made their home in the Pisgah Community. She was a life-long learner and avid reader. She was an exceptional seamstress and member of the Home Demonstration Club. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M., Monday, September 2, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville with Bro. Kerry Powell and Bro. Danny Estes officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Sweeney (Wanda), Donnie Sweeney (Linda), Sharon Windham (Ted) and Kevin Sweeney (Joyce) all of Booneville; her grandchildren, Cammie Caver (Jim) of Booneville, Courtney Wilson of Booneville, Andrew Sweeney (Ginger) of Tupelo, Brendi Sparks (Stan) of Water Valley, Bronzi Harris of Booneville, Kirk Windham of Booneville and David Windham (Christina) of Booneville; great grandchildren, Jordyn, Mollory, Kate, Joseph, Grace, Stanton, Shannon, Layken, Arianna, Joyner, Maggie, Briar, Bryson, Jada, Eva Brooke, Loden and Malone. She is preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Sweeney, her parents, Elmer and Ruby Cooper; sister, Colleen Baggett and Bettye Gayle Wallis; Brother, Gary Cooper; grandchildren, Lori, Jonathan and Brandon Sweeney. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Joseph Caver, Stanton Sparks, Joyner Walden, Byson Windham, Briar Windham, Andrew Sweeney, David Windham and Kirk Windham. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Pisgah Methodist Church 337 County Road 8301 Rienzi, Mississippi 38865 Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
