Wanda Sue Sweeney died at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville, MS on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Wanda was born to Turner and Nellie Sue Rummage Sweeney on July 31, 1948. She graduated from Booneville High School with the class of 1966. She attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University. Wanda loved children and had a twenty year career as an elementary school teacher. Problems with rheumatoid arthritis cut that career short, however. Wanda was a long time member of the Booneville Church of Christ. She was a member of the Freed-Hardeman Associates, serving as secretary for several years. She enjoyed meeting with the Tuesday morning Ladies Bible Class as long as she was able. Wanda liked to travel. She recalled with fond memories a special trip to California to visit her cousin, Jerry Tennison, and his family. She is survived by her caregivers, Jim and Jeanita Estes of Booneville and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Turner and Nellie Sue Sweeney. Graveside services will be at Oaklawn Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 AM. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
