Charles Anthony "Chuck" Swenkoske, 74, resident of Booneville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness. Graveside Services will be at 4 PM Thursday, August 20 in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County with visitation 30 minutes before services. Bro. Doc Shelton officiate and arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Swenkoske was born December 13, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Carl and Anna Kupace Swenkoske. He received his education in the Milwaukee Public School System , continued his education at Milwaukee Technical College and proudly served his country in the United States Army. On March 13, 1982, Mr. Swenkoske married his beloved wife, the former Mildred "Millie" Quinn who preceded him in death on October 1, 2010. He was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant with the VA Medical Center in North Chicago for 21 years before retiring. A member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Booneville, Mr. and Mrs. Swenkoske moved to Mississippi in 2007 to be near family. A life member of Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, he will be remembered for his love of bowling, Bingo and Elvis music. Memories will be shared by one brother, Mike Swenkoske (Sharon) of Wisconsin, four sisters in law, Jo Nell Jeter (Wade) , Betty Quinn, both of Ripley, Birdie Garrison and Mattie Thunderburk, both of Dumas and a brother in law, Jimmy Quinn (Kay). He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Paglusch (William, Jr.) and a nephew, Tom Paglusch. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home honors Mr. Swenkoske and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memeories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.