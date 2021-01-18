David Lee Swift, 82, went to his heavenly home Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born November 4, 1938 to George Wilson and Mary Carman Swift. Mr. Swift served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a dock hand for Thurston Truck lines and a truck driver for Merchant. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Sardis and baptized in Sardis. Mr. Swift was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Some of his favorite past times were, reading, watching westerns, fishing, and he was a gun collector. He will be missed by all his friends and family. A visitation for Mr. Swift will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 11am till 1pm at United Funeral Service and a graveside service will follow at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in Tippah County at 2pm, with Bro. Eugene Stockstill officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Swift of Myrtle, two daughters, Cindi Pemberton (Mike) of Warren, MI, and Denise Swift of Memphis, TN, one step son, Ronald Crouch (Dorie) of Myrtle, MS, two sisters, Melissa Swift Jones of Tillatoba, MS, and Mary Jane Wineburg of Kansas City, MO, one brother, George Swift (Mary) of Sardis, MS, One grandchild, Joseph Swift of Warren, MI, four step grandchildren, one great grandchild Ethan Swift, and four step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James E. Swift and John H. Swift, and one son, David V. Swift. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
