75, passed away on Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was born to his late parents, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and Susie Swindall, on March 15, 1945 in Titus, Alabama. He was in construction. Mr. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. is survived by his wife , Lois Marshall, Swindall of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Susan Swindall of Aberdeen, Angel Swindall of New York, and Antoinette Lewis. Four sons; Steven Swindall of Titus, Ala., Bruce (Annia) Steele, Lawrence Swindall of Olive Branch, and Richard Swindall of Aberdeen. One brother; Booker T. Swindall, Jr. of South Carolina. There are also 20 grandchildren. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was proceeded in death by his parents; Susie Swindall, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and one son Bobby Swindall. There will be no visitation. The service will be Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Henry Brownless officiating. Safety masks/ face coverings are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

