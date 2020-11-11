75, passed away on Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was born to his late parents, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and Susie Swindall, on March 15, 1945 in Titus, Alabama. He was in construction. Mr. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. is survived by his wife , Lois Marshall, Swindall of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Susan Swindall of Aberdeen, Angel Swindall of New York, and Antoinette Lewis. Four sons; Steven Swindall of Titus, Ala., Bruce (Annia) Steele, Lawrence Swindall of Olive Branch, and Richard Swindall of Aberdeen. One brother; Booker T. Swindall, Jr. of South Carolina. There are also 20 grandchildren. Lawrence Swindall, Sr. was proceeded in death by his parents; Susie Swindall, Booker T. Swindall, Sr. and one son Bobby Swindall. There will be no visitation. The service will be Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Henry Brownless officiating. Safety masks/ face coverings are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.