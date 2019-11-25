Wyoming Estelle Swindle, 81, passed away November 24, 2019 at Sunshine Healthcare. She loved to fish and garden, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and talking with friends and family. She is survived by her children, Rickey Swindle(Tina), Elvis Swindle(Kim), Calvin Swindle(Amanda), and Jennifer Tidwell(Gene); her grandchildren, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Tina Lynn Pace, Kelly Swindle, Austin Swindle, Madison Tidwell, Joshua Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, Dana Blount, and Tabitha McGee; her great grandchilden, Dakota Campanaro, Katie Campanaro, Abby Pace, CeeCee Swindle, Will Swindle, Jazz Swindle, Annabelle Swindle, Hunter Rea, Julianna Rea, Jayden Blount, Montana Franklin, Colton Franklin, Rea-Ann Franklin, McKayla Smith, Lexie Smith, and Dreyden McGee. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and several brothers and sisters. Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Elvis Swindle, Calvin Swindle, Chris Thomas, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Dennis Pace, and Jeremy Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Swindle and Gene Tidwell. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5-8PM and Wednesday, November 27, 1PM until service time.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you enjoy ballet performances?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.