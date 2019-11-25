Wyoming Estelle Swindle, 81, passed away November 24, 2019 at Sunshine Healthcare. She loved to fish and garden, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and talking with friends and family. She is survived by her children, Rickey Swindle(Tina), Elvis Swindle(Kim), Calvin Swindle(Amanda), and Jennifer Tidwell(Gene); her grandchildren, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Tina Lynn Pace, Kelly Swindle, Austin Swindle, Madison Tidwell, Joshua Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, Dana Blount, and Tabitha McGee; her great grandchilden, Dakota Campanaro, Katie Campanaro, Abby Pace, CeeCee Swindle, Will Swindle, Jazz Swindle, Annabelle Swindle, Hunter Rea, Julianna Rea, Jayden Blount, Montana Franklin, Colton Franklin, Rea-Ann Franklin, McKayla Smith, Lexie Smith, and Dreyden McGee. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and several brothers and sisters. Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Elvis Swindle, Calvin Swindle, Chris Thomas, Rickey Lynn Swindle, Dennis Pace, and Jeremy Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Swindle and Gene Tidwell. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5-8PM and Wednesday, November 27, 1PM until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.