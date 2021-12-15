Alford "Frankie" Swindle, 79, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born on November 12, 1942, to Noah Swindle and Reber Pruitt Swindle. Frankie was a retired Truck Driver. His favorite routes took him to the East Coast, he especially enjoyed going to or through New York City. In his younger years, he spent a lot of time with family camping, catfish fishing, and hunting at Bear Creek in Alabama. Frankie is survived by his children, Kerri Cruse (Edwin) of Red Bay, Alabama, and David Swindle (Dawn) of Hodges, Alabama; nine grandchildren, Terrylee Aldridge (Emily) of Red Bay, Miranda Ford (Buddy) of Belmont, Joseph Wiggington (Julie) of Oxford, Sheena Wood (Joey) of Belmont, Melissa Smith (Brandon) of Lewisburg, Scotty Swindle of Pontotoc, Jessica Wiggs (Michael) of Dorsey, Trista Carter (Steve Game) of Arcadia, Florida, and Michael Carter (Nachele McKee) of Red Bay; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Reba Swindle; daughter, Tina Carter; infant daughter, Terri Sue Swindle; brother, Louis Swindle; and sister, Linda Dean Pounds. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, December 18, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Pallbearers will be Buddy Ford, Michael Wiggs, Chris Graham, Joseph Wiggington, Clark Loague, and Blake Loague. Honorary pallbearers will be Le Rogers, Scotty Swindle, and Jon Campbell. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
