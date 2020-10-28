Lucy Pickle Swindle, 81, died in the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after an eight-month long illness. Lucy was born on Sunday, June 25, 1939 to Henry Leighton and LaVerne Pickle in McAdams, Mississippi. She attended school from first grade to graduation at McAdams High School, where she was a member of the basketball team and valedictorian of her graduating class. She then attended Holmes Junior College, was a cheerleader there and met her future husband, J. E. Swindle, from Eupora. They were blessed with two children, a daughter and a son. Lucy was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her ladies Sunday School class and singing in the choir. She spent 26 years working for the Social Security Administration and after retirement spent a couple of years working for the Social Security Judge. She also enjoyed volunteer work at the Sanctuary Village Shoppe as long as her health permitted. Lucy loved cooking for her family and friends and especially enjoyed attending all sporting events that her children and grandchildren were involved in. She was known for her sweet and generous spirit, her genuinely thoughtful ways, and her love and devotion to her many, many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Terry Swindle Tann of Tupelo; son, Randy Swindle (Sara) of Dauphin Island, Alabama; two grandsons, Zachary Tann of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tyler Tann of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Leighton Swindle of Mobile, Alabama and Keller Swindle of Dauphin Island; one brother, James Boyd Pickle (Nan) of McAdams; one sister, Ann Wideman (Morris) of Northport, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mack Pickle and a baby brother who died at birth; and son-in-law, Oliver Tann, III. Private family graveside services will Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Euopha with Rev. David Smith officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.