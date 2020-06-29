Margaret Tennison Swindol went home to be with her Lord June 27, 2020 at the New Albany Nursing Home. She was born June 15, 1931 in Prentiss County, MS. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Kel and Stella Tennison, husband Ralph Swindol, son Jerry Swindol and brothers Gerald and Robert Tennison. She is survived by her son Donald Joe Swindol of Bryan, Texas, 2 daughters-in-law, Renee Swindol of Arlington, TN and Lorraine Swindol of Bryan, TX. Also survived by grandchildren Dawn (Ken) Todd of Rochester, NY; Jeff Swindol of Arlington, TN; Jason (Jordan) Swindol of Iola, TX; and Ashleigh Swindol of Arlington, TN and 8 great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by sisters Sue Moore of Alapaha, GA; Yvonne Moats of Shepherdsville, KY; Anita White of Booneville, MS and brother, Bill Tennison of Nashville, GA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was married to the love of her life, Ralph L. Swindol for 58 years. Together they raised 2 sons. Their love for their Lord and each other is an example and inspiration for their family and friends. She loved her family and was a true friend to many. She will be greatly missed. The family appreciates the devoted care of the Home Care Hospice North group during her last days. Viewing will be at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 PM with services following at 2:00. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Frankstown, MS. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
