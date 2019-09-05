BOONEVILLE -- Annette Spencer Swinney, 69, passed away Friday, August 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday August 7, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at Wolf Creek M. B. Church Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 6, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 101 Lafayette Street Booneville, MS. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery Booneville, MS.

