WHEELER -- Lee Alvis Swinney, 75, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

