Annie Lee Swinney South, 89, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born January 11, 1930, to Ralph and Letra Tennison. She was a charter member of Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, reading, especially her Bible, crocheting and being with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Leonard South; one son, Richie (Linda) Swinney; one daughter, Rhonda (Wade) Wilson; one sister, Quay Johnson; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Minor Swinney, and her parents. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Swinney, Erin Swinney, Tyler Swinney, Dusty Brewer, Michael Kelley, Cason Brewer and Lee Ellen Kelley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church for missions, P.O. Box 100, Marietta, MS 38856. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.