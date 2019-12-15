Annie Lee Swinney South, 89, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born January 11, 1930, to Ralph and Letra Tennison. She was a charter member of Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, reading, especially her Bible, crocheting and being with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Leonard South; one son, Richie (Linda) Swinney; one daughter, Rhonda (Wade) Wilson; one sister, Quay Johnson; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Minor Swinney, and her parents. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Swinney, Erin Swinney, Tyler Swinney, Dusty Brewer, Michael Kelley, Cason Brewer and Lee Ellen Kelley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church for missions, P.O. Box 100, Marietta, MS 38856. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 15, 2019 @ 7:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.