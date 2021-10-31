Charles Douglas "Fish" Swords of the Lone Star Community passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home. He was born November 26, 1948 to Mary Ruth Miller Swords and Earnest Swords. He graduated from the Ingomar Attendance Center and then began his career in the trapping, timber and farming industries. He went on to work for and retire from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks in 2013. During the span of his lifetime, he was dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and their habitat, of which he won numerous awards over the years for his work. He loved all things outdoors, especially gardening, hunting and fishing, where he spent most of his time. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and garden crop with family, friends and community. In addition to the love of outdoors, he had a passion for history and the arts, especially Civil War history and ancestry. He is survived by daughters, Jessica Thomas (Josh) of Flat Rock, NC and Molly Brock (Joseph) of Ripley, MS; two grandsons, one granddaughter, one step-grandson; two sisters, Judy May (Dave) and Pat Tidwell (Bert); one brother, Russell Swords (Frances); and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation is to be held at United Funeral Service in New Albany on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. Graveside services will be held at 3:00p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Benton County. Pallbearers will be Eli Thomas, Mike Selak, Matt Gray, Chuck Davis, Chuck Browning and Joseph Brock. Honorary pallbearers will be Bentley Thomas, Maverick Brock and Leland Grubbs United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
