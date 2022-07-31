Derryl Lawrence "Brud" Swords, 87, passed away July 30, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He was a life-long farmer and commercial fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Swords Hightower and Barbara Swords Sparks; sons, David Swords(Lesa), Danny W. Swords, and Junior Swords(Shelly); grandchildren, Ashley Swords Moore(Greg), Daranda Swords Cossey(Kenneth), Justyn Swords, and Hannah Swords Verell(Charlie); 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherry Swords Snider, Rose Swords Bramlitt, and Mary Swords McCullough; and brothers, Danny M. Swords, Harry Swords, Charles H. Swords, and Herbert Swords. He was preceded in death by his wife, Weta Horton Swords; parents, Clifford Ted and Annie O'dean Mask Swords; daughter, Martha Jo Swords; son, Derryl Williams; brothers, James Windham Swords, Quinton Swords, Larry Keith Swords, Glen Dale Swords, Herbert Clifford Swords, Dewayne Swords, and Lannie Swords; sisters, Wilma Jean Swords Robbins, Sue Swords McLaughlin, and Doris Swords Huey; and granddaughter, Ginger Chism Fryar. Service will be Monday, August 1, 2022, at 12PM with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 10AM and continue to service time. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Justyn Swords, Randel Stepp, Charlie Verell and David Hightower.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
