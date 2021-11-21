Doris Dean Swords Huey, 88, passed away November 20, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was retired from Deville Furniture and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Doris is survived by her children, Pat Russell(Bilbo), Brenda Boyd(Anthony), Teri Windham(John), Tracy Huey(Melissa), four brothers, D.L. Swords, Charles Swords, Harry Swords, and Danny Swords; three sisters, Mary McCullough, Rosie Bramlitt, and Sherry Snider; seven grandchildren, Shelly Rogers(Eddie), Ashley Sappington(Christopher), Jennifer Morgan(Byron), Kristi Brewer(Justin), Kerrie Lyles, Jeremy Huey(Amber) and Nathan Huey(Molly); four great grandchildren, Cayson Capwell, Bo Sappington, Ainsley Huey, Emily Huey, and Jamie Huey; and special friend, Bobby Pankey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Huey; parents, Clifford and Annie Swords; two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Sue McLaughlin; and five brothers, Larry, Glen, Herbert, James, and Quintin Swords. Services will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Jermiah McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Eddie Rogers, Christopher Sappington, Nathan Huey, Byron Morgan, Justin Brewer, and Cayson Capwell. Honorary Pallbearers: Bilbo Russell and John Windham. Visitation will be Monday, November 22nd 5-8PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, November 23rd 10AM until service time at the funeral home.
