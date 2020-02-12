Jerry Swords (81) passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was employed with MDOT for 36 years. He enjoyed hunting, showing horses, basketball and refereeing at state tournaments. Services will be 2 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in United Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday at the church. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Swords of Saltillo; his sons, Chris Crump (Katina) of Blue Springs and Kevin Crump (Tammie) of Thaxton; his daughter, Diana Crump Owens of Blue Springs; his grandchildren, Emily Patterson (Matt), Andy Roberts, Alan Roberts (Jodie), Jordan Roberts (Brandon), Ray Crump (Samantha), Zachary Crump, Matt Crump, Anna Crump, Chandler Crump, Teagan and Tavan and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lula and David Swords; his brother, Jerald Swords and his sister, Maxine Herring. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
