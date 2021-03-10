Kathy Swords, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 09, 2021, at her residence in Myrtle. Services will be on March 12, 2021, Friday, 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park .

