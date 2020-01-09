ECRU -- Margie Swords, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Turnpike Cemetery.

