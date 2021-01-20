Quinton Swords, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2PM at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021, 12PM until service time at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.