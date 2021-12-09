Eric Sykes was born on March 13, 1972 to Mary Forshee Sykes and the late David Sykes in Aberdeen, MS. He died on December 5, 2021 at his residence. Eric was full of laughter and often put a smile on anyone's face. He was a member of New Hebron M.B. Church. He often enjoyed fishing and great-tasting food. Survivors include his mother, Mary Sykes, daughter, Rachel Sykes, stepdaughter, Jasmine Montgomery; five grandchildren: Arius, Beautiful, Wynter, Desmond, Castiel; three sisters: Mary Lou Chandler, Erica Jones (Mark), Catina Adams; two brothers: Clarence Sykes (Tina) and David Sykes (Trina); godmother, Oretha Buchanan; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 4-5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, Okolona. Service will be Saturday, December 11 at Mt. Calvary Outreach, Okolona at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.