Pearlie Sykes Harris, 81, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at The Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Strong Hill M.B. Church Cemetery.

