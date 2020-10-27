West Point, MS -- John Sykes, 97, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, in Atlanta, GA.
Services will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at London Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 12:00 Noon at London Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at London Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
