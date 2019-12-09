67, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019 at NMMC -Tupelo. Jessie Lee Sykes, Jr. was born to his late parents, Jessie B. Sykes and Jettie T. McIntosh on Dec. 28, 1951 in Okolona, MS. Mr. Sykes was also a graduate of Fannie Carter. Jessie Lee Sykes, Jr. is survived by his special friend; Joette LaGrone. Two daughters; Juana Sykes of Tupelo, MS and Juanita Sykes of Goche, MS. Two sons; Bryant and Kirk both of Holly Springs, MS. The mother of his children; Susie Sykes. Two sisters; Mary Monroe; Tupelo. MS and Barbara Pierce of Okolona, MS. One brother; Kenneth Sykes of Okolona, MS. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one daughter; Demetria Lynn Washington. There are 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. James L. Tucker officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
