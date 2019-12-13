OKOLONA -- Kenny Sykes, 63, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be on Tomorrow, Dec. 14, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 from 6-7 P.M., one hour before service at Calvary Baptist Church. The service will follow immediately after.

