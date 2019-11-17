OXFORD, MS -- Shannon D. Sykes, 35, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in Oxford. Services will be on November 19, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until service time at Serenity Williams Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

