WEST POINT, MS -- Terrane L. Sykes, 41, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

