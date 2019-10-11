KIRKVILLE -- Paul Tabler, 99, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.

