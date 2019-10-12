Paul F. Tabler 99, passed away on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on September 13, 1920 to Clarence and Maggie Allred Tabler in Kirkville, MS. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Ocean Theater and Guantanamo Bay Cuba. On December 26, 1944 he married Mattie Ruth Gardner who preceded him in death on December 07, 2010. In 1950 they moved to Kenosha, WI where he worked at American Motors/ Chrysler until his retirement. When they returned to MS, he was active in the local 72 auto workers union and served on the executive board for many years. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Janice and husband, Matti Salmi of Pleasant Prairie, WI; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Christine) Salmi of Libertyville, IL and Scott (Avigal Niederer) Salmi of Highland, Park, IL; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Salmi and Leilani Salmi of Highland Park, IL; many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Ruth Tabler; infant granddaughter; his parents, Clarence and Maggie Tabler; brother, Forbes Tabler, sisters, Estrelda Underwood and June Poteet. Pallbearers will be Jermey Salmi, Scott Salmi, Jimmy Tabler, Billy Tabler, Larry Bishop and Jerry Bishop. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
