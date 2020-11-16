Angel Nicole Tackett , whose earthly pilgrimage was 16 years, 3 months, and 21 days - became an angel in God's eternal heavens on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Angel was the daughter of Kay Clippard and Dylan Tackett. Born Aug. 21, 2004 in Tupelo, she always had an outgoing countenance and encouraging spirit. Angel spent many of her growing up years with her paternal grandparents, Susan and Jimmy Tackett, who knew her as "baby girl" and she knew them as Granny and Poppa. Angel was a Senior at Hatley High School, having already begun to take college level courses and finishing a year earlier than usual. She was beloved by her fellow students because she showered every one of them with unconditional praise and encouragement. Angel seemed to have the rhythm of life figured out at a young age. Free spirited and civic minded, she was a natural born leader and outstanding peer example at Hatley High and beyond. Angel attended the Tennessee Christian Teen Challenge (TCTC) and often went to Sunshine Camp, near Baldwyn, always a delight to her. She was a member of the Oak Valley Christian Church in the Old Union Community and a devoted, engaged Christian young lady whose faith was evident in her incredible smile. A service celebrating her Life and Faith will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Tupelo chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Horton and her grandfather, Bro. Jimmy Tackett, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Holland-Tupelo and will begin on Wednesday at Noon-until service time. A private family-only service will take place at the Pontocola Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2:30 PM on Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. You are encouraged to wear a mask while visiting family. Angel is survived by her dad, Dylan Tackett and his wife, Jennifer of Hatley, and her mom, Kay Clippard of Shannon; her siblings, Zack Jaggers, Nathan Tackett, Carley Tackett, and Shelby Rye; her grandparents, Frances Tackett (here special Granny Franny), Jimmy and Susan Tackett, Carolyn and Roger Clippard, and Joyce Mathis; and her extended family and her fellow students, teachers and administrators at Hatley High School. Pallbearers will be Zack Jaggers, Nathan Tackett, Mason Wise, Seth Holley, Jax Boykin, Kelo Traylor, and Cooper Tackett. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
