Mr. Carey Wade Tackett, 54, of Coffeeville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1967 in Red Bay, AL to the late James Edwin Tackett and Susan Ann Lucas Mason. Carey had worked at Eljer Plumbing in Verona for a number of years and also as an installer for Dish Network. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved to hunt when in season. Memorial service plans are private. Survivors include three daughters, Brittany Fairhurst of Huntsville, AL, Karmen Tackett of Mantachie and Jessica Rogers of Dorsey; one son, Thomas Underwood(Amanda) of Mantachie; one sister, Angela Perry of Hattiesburg; three brothers, Keith Tackett(Darren Crow) of Saltillo, Tim Jones of Fulton and Brad Tackett(Rebecca) of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren, Madison Underwood, Colton Rogers, Camden Rogers, Pyper Tackett and Greyson Underwood; and his step-mother, Jackie Januls. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dawn Tackett; son, Jeremy Tharpe; and grandparents, Carl Tackett, Louise Self, Alvie Lucas and Willard Lucas. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
