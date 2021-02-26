Glenda Tackett, 60, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the NMMC. She was a nursing home assistant. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up with her everyone on Facebook. She loved her God and her family and she was a member of Genesis Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 02, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. with Sister Sharon Brown officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Matthew Tackett (Melissa) and William Tackett; step-daughter, Angie Pankratz; sisters, Peggy Edgeworth, Geraldene Parker (Durell) and Linda Franks (Richard); seven grandchildren; fiancé, Harvey Turner; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louella Newcomb Herring; husband, Robert Tackett; son, Kevin Herring; daughter, Angie Tackett; sister, Janice Franks; brother, William Herring Kelly. Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.