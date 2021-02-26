Glenda Tackett, 60, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the NMMC. She was a nursing home assistant. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up with her everyone on Facebook. She loved her God and her family and she was a member of Genesis Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 02, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. with Sister Sharon Brown officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Matthew Tackett (Melissa) and William Tackett; step-daughter, Angie Pankratz; sisters, Peggy Edgeworth, Geraldene Parker (Durell) and Linda Franks (Richard); seven grandchildren; fiancé, Harvey Turner; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louella Newcomb Herring; husband, Robert Tackett; son, Kevin Herring; daughter, Angie Tackett; sister, Janice Franks; brother, William Herring Kelly. Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
