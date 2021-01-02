Johnney Tackett, 73, passed away Friday, January 01, 2021, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley. Services will be on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home . Visitation will be on 10:00AM to 11:00AM Monday, January 4, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.