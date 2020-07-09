SMITHVILLE, MS -- Melissa "Missy" Gail Tackett, 52, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at her residence in Smithville. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS.
