Timothy Earl "Tim" Tackett passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 58. He was born October 2, 1963 in Baldwyn, the son of Robert Earl Tackett and Shirley Russell Tackett Sanders. He worked for many years in construction laying carpet and flooring. Tim was an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed spending time with family. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Brenda Tackett of Saltillo; three brothers, Junior Sanders of Guntown, Terry Joe Sanders (Lisa) of Saltillo, and James Sanders (Melissa) of Guntown; two sisters, Tina Whaley (Johnny) of Mantachie and Vickie Lansdell (Dale) of Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Tackett; step-father, Mitchell Sanders; sister, Brenda Payne; sister-in-law, Vickie Sanders; and his grandparents, Oscar and Era Tackett. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A memorial service celebrating Tim's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Saltillo Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Moore Officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneral home.com.
