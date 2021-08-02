Bobby Lee "Bo" Tackitt, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at NMMC Women's Clinic in Tupelo. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Varnon officiating; a private burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lillian Rose Wilder Tackitt and Hunter Sean Tackitt; grandparents, Kerry and Tammy Armstrong Tackitt, Lisa Bramlitt Page and Roy Page and Mele Wilder; great-grandparents, Diane Tackitt, Robert and Violet Armstrong and Rosie Nell Bramlitt; aunts and uncles, Kaleigh and Cody Roberts, Jessica and Jonathan Moss, Tasha and J.J. Swan and Allan Page; cousins, Barrett and Waylon Moss, Hannah Swan, Natalie Page, Finley and Ollie Roberts. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bobby Tackitt, Junior Bramlitt, Robert and Lillian Grace Wilder. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at Woodland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
