Johnny Michael Tackitt, 64, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family. A native of Pontotoc, he was born November 7, 1954, to William Henry and Dora Mae McGloflin Tackett and at a young age moved to Michigan with his family. On December 16, 1978, he married Carol Elaine Hankins in Sister Lakes, Michigan. For over 30 years, he worked as a die-cast supervisor in tool and die at various facilities in Michigan. Five years ago, he and his family moved back to Pontotoc. Johnny was a skilled carpenter and talented auto body repair technician. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on cars and spending time with his greatest love, his family. Survivors include his wife, Carol Tackitt of Pontotoc; daughter, Tammy Sacks of Laporte, Indiana; two sons, Johnny Tackitt (Jessica) of Watervliet, Michigan and Steven Tackitt of Pontotoc; five grandchildren, Dominique, Aliza, Owen, Kaleb and Evan; four great-granddaughters; sister, Dorothy Bass of Saltillo; two brothers, David Tackett (Judy) of Lake City, Arkansas and Bobby Tackett (Marilyn) of Kalamazoo, Michigan; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friend, David Carter of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Leon Tackett and William Earl Tackett. Visitation will be from 12 until service time Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the church. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Bass and Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
