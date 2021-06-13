Irma "Lavelle" Talkington, 88, formerly of Booneville passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Southaven, MS. She was a devoted wife for 59 years, a Mom and MamMaw, who loved taking care of her family, gardening and cooking, who always put others before herself. She worked many years as a loving house parent at the Baptist Children's Village before retiring. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Randolph officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. She is survived by three daughters, Pam Keeton (James), Pat Swindoll and Kay McEntyre (John); one brother and five sisters; six grandchildren, Mechell Brunes (Charlie), Kelly Carper ( Ricky), Jennifer Barton (David), Shawn Keeton (Rebecca), Tommy Swindoll II (Jennifer) and Kim Manues; twenty great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Annie Pugh; her husband Wesley Talkington; son-in-law, Tommy Swindoll; two brothers, two sisters and one great grandchild, Alli Kelly. Pallbearers will be Tommy Swindoll II, Charlie Brunes, Tyler Downs, Dylan Downs, Jordan Fox and Caleb Chisholm. Honorary pallbearer will be Ezra Keeton. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
