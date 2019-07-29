Julia Skebo Tallant

Julia Skebo Tallant, 88, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lakeview Place at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie after an extended illness. On May 28, 1931, she was, one of ten children, born to Samuel Skebo and Bessie Stanchic Skebo. She was born and raised in Olanta, Pennsylvania. In 1962, she transferred from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tupelo with Griffin Hinge Company, where she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married in 1962, and together shared 57 years until his passing December 31, 2018. She had worked for Blue Bell Manufacturing for over 20 years. She later retired from Hancock Fabric as a bookkeeper. Julia had a tremendous work ethic, and never sat idle. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed doting over her two grandchildren. She was a longtime member of East Heights Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Tallant Pickens and her husband Randy of Shannon; grandchildren, Anna Catherine Pickens and Harrison Jennings Pickens both of Shannon; one brother, Harry Skebo and his wife Helen of Houtzdale, Pennsylvaia; and one sister-in-law, Ella Mae Skebo. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brig Avery, Scott Tallant, Chris Smith, Hoyt Curbow, Tim Allred, and Darrell Rankin. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

